Metro Detroit weather: Chance of flooding overnight, rain returns Thursday

DETROIT - We're finishing up a nice day for most Metro Detroit residents, but it will be a nervous night for many on the east side as the shoreline flood threat continues.

Flood warnings and advisories continue for all east-side lakeshores. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph and gust up to 35 mph. The strong winds will push waves and water onshore, leading to minor flooding and beach erosion. Click the red bar at the top of the home page for details.

Rain will return early Thursday with some morning downpours, a midday lull and afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall will reach over 1 inch in spots, but most locations will end up with quarter- to a half-inch.

Temperatures will climb to the low 70s on Thursday. Winds will shift around to the south, which will improve conditions on the east-side lakeshores.

Friday will kick off a dry stretch that lasts through most of the weekend, though temperatures will drop significantly. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will barely touch 60 degrees. We’ll get at least some sunshine all three days. Rain chances don’t come back until late on Mother’s Day.

