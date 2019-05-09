Metro Detroit weather: Chance of severe thunderstorms, downpours

DETROIT - Much of the area has been moved into a marginal risk for severe weather. It's the lowest category on the scale, but any thunderstorm that shows up Thursday evening could bring winds over 60 mph.

With any thunderstorm, downpours are likely. Additional rainfall could top 1 inch in spots. Highest totals will likely be in our South Zone and parts of the Metro Zone. Rain chances will end after midnight when a cold front sweeps through.

Lows will be mild on either side of 50, but highs Friday will remain in the 50s with plenty of clouds. At least we'll stay dry all day.

The weekend looks cool, even cooler than it did Wednesday. In fact, highs Friday through Sunday won’t make it to 60 degrees. Saturday will feature more sun than clouds, but a chilly start. Most of us will wake up Saturday morning in the 30s. Mother’s Day on Sunday will bring a shower chance, especially late in the day.

Temperatures will get milder but not super warm next week.

