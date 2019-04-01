Metro Detroit weather: Close call for rain on Opening Day

DETROIT - The last day of March sure felt like the first day of winter.

Fortunately, those pesky lake effect snow showers dwindled by evening, and skies cleared overnight. That, combined with light wind, has allowed temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius) as we start our new work week.

We’ll have a ton of sun today, with some increase in clouds by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) will sure feel a lot better than yesterday’s low to mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius). A generally southwest wind will develop today, at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:59 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, but we will remain dry. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Even if we start our Tuesday mostly cloudy, we should become partly cloudy by afternoon. It’ll be milder, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and nice on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday, with some light rain or snow possible well south of 8 Mile. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Opening Day: Play Ball!

A weak upper level disturbance will cross the southern Great Lakes region Thursday into Friday. This morning’s computer models suggest that the bulk of the moisture with this system will be south of us, although one model does drift it slightly farther north.

At this point, we’re keeping Opening Day dry in Detroit and points north. There’s a small chance (with very little margin for error) that our South Zone could see some light rain or snow cross the border. Highs, however, will cool into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), so it’s going to be a chilly day as the Boys of Summer start their home season.

Go Tigers!

Same story as mentioned above for Thursday night into Friday, with the best chance to get some light snow (at night) or light rain (day) across mainly our South Zone. Highs Friday warm back into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Upcoming weekend

As you know, when it comes to weekends, the Local4Casters are professionals not to be outdone. We’re ALWAYS looking ahead to the next weekend and, right now, the upcoming one looks pretty good. Saturday should be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 15 degrees Celsius)!

Our Saturday evening (date night) plans look great, with dry conditions.

Sunday looks dry as well, although one model tries to generate some showers later in the day -- we’ll keep an eye on this. But check out these highs: in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius)!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.