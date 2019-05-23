Metro Detroit weather: Drying out, warming up after morning storms

DETROIT - A very mild start to your Thursday morning with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s with rain and thundershowers on their way in again.

Rain and thunder will move through from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. and then we dry out and warm up. These showers will slow you down on your morning drive, but we get into the sun sooner today than we did yesterday which means highs will warm to near 80 degrees.

Skies go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny with warming breezes WSW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger.

Friday forecast

Friday looks very nice with slightly cooler temps from this morning’s cold front. Morning lows in the 50s around Metro Detroit and then highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. We start with sun and see more and more high clouds through the day.

Shower chances increase Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

Scattered rain and thundershowers will help kick off the weekend and those showers will be diminishing through the afternoon. Our South Zone may see some straggling showers closer to the Ohio Border late in the day and even into parts of Sunday.

I believe most of Metro Detroit will be dry Sunday and Memorial Day Monday the temps in the mid 70s. More wet weather returns Tuesday next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.