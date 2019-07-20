Metro Detroit weather: Excessive heat warning continues Saturday

DETROIT - An excessive heat warning is in effect for Detroit and Southeast Michigan (Heat Advisory for Sanilac County) until 8 p.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

The last day of a dangerous heat and humidity alert is today, but not the last of summer-like weather or a day with showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday morning will be very warm and muggy. Air conditioners will need to keep blowing. If temperatures do not start at 80 degrees or more, it will certainly feel like it.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be broiling hot, again, with triple-digit heat indices. People will have to follow their keep-cool tips for themselves and look out for others, including pets. Drink lots of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay in or near air-conditioned buildings. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 90s, and heat indices will be near 110 degrees or more.

There is enough instability for showers and thunderstorms to develop, again. After 2 p.m. ET especially, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible. There is a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms.

Saturday evening remains hot and humid with showers and storms possible. Rain may affect the Detroit Tigers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Fans must be prepared for rain with a poncho and a plan to move indoors to get protection from rain or relief from the high heat and humidity. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Heat indices will be near 100 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will mostly cloudy after midnight, warm and still muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s.

Sunday will not be as hot, but there's a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds keep temps in the middle 80s in the afternoon .

Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives Monday and Tuesday. We will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel great. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s with much lower humidity.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon temps near 85 degrees.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Very warm, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, storms. High near 85.

Saturday Night: Evening showers, cooler. Low near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

