Metro Detroit weather: Extended mild stretch begins

DETROIT - Temperatures hit the mid-40s in spots Wednesday afternoon, and it's just the start of our extended mild stretch.

On Wednesday night, clouds will increase and fog will start to form. Lows will stay above freezing in the mid-30s.

On Thursday, fog will stick around at least through the morning. Rain will roll in for the second half of the day. Much of the rain will be south of us during the afternoon, so rain will be scattered until evening, when it becomes more steady and widespread.

Colder air will invade behind the rain, but any snow should stay north of our area. The chillier air will bring highs back to the 30s for Friday and Saturday.

Lows will get as cold as the low and mid-teens by Saturday before temperatures increase Sunday through early next week. We’ll stay dry Friday through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine all three days.

The first part of next week looks wet and mild. Highs will be close to 50 degrees on President’s Day Monday. We’ll cool down by late next week, but only to normal numbers for this time of the year.

