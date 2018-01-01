Metro Detroit weather forecast: Arctic blast continues, wind chill advisory in effect

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 11 a.m.

Happy New Year! It was a bitter cold end to 2017, and I’m going to change the expression “out with the old, in with the new” to “out with the old, in with the old” for purposes of this forecast.

Today will feature periods of clouds, as well as periods of partly cloudy sky. It remains cold with highs only in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius). Wind will increase to 10 to 20 mph, so wind chills today will generally be between -5 and -10 degrees (-21 to -23 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows around 4 degrees (-16 degrees Celsius) occurring this evening, with temperatures rising a bit during the second half of the night. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius), with much colder wind chills.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, then becoming mostly cloudy late at night. Lows around 4 degrees (-16 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy with some light snow on Wednesday. This certainly doesn’t look like much…perhaps a dusting. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Gradual clearing Wednesday night, with lows near zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, with highs only around 7 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows around -5 degrees (-21 degrees Celsius), and much colder overnight lows in rural locations away from the big cities.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs at least making it into double-digits: 11 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows near 3 degrees (-16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with some snow showers possible on Sunday. Highs in the MID 20s!!! That’s -4 degrees Celsius!!! Woo hoo!!! And next Monday, we could even be near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius)!!!

December Snow

Metro Airport officially recorded 22.5” of snow for the month of December, which is tied for 5th in recorded Detroit weather history!

A Dubious Record in Jeopardy

Detroit’s record for consecutive days with a high temperature below 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) is eleven. We will break that record this week.

However, a Reason for Optimism!

Have you noticed that our amount of daylight is increasing? Probably not. Yet. But look at how much sunlight we’ll gain this month!

