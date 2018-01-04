Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold gets even worse on Friday with double-digit wind chills

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect all day as the ‘feels like’ temps will be -5° to -15° with winds NW 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times. All of this with bright sunshine throughout your Thursday here around Metro Detroit.

High temps are almost irrelevant from teens early to single digits in the afternoon and staying steady or falling all afternoon.

Friday forecast

Much of Metro Detroit will likely be under a Wind Chill Warning Friday morning and afternoon with very dangerous wind chills -20° to -30° in the morning and a good chance for more widespread school closings.

It will be another bitter cold, but bright day as sunshine helps us spiritually and highs only manage single digits and a possible record. It’s not the kind of record we like to break as the lowest high temps ever on January 5th and 6th are in jeopardy.

If our daily highs don’t exceed 5 degrees F, then we will at least tie that dubious mark.

Weekend forecast

The weekend starts off very cold with more subzero temps to get going Saturday around Metro Detroit. Sunshine will give way to overcast skies late or overnight ahead of Sunday snow. Sunday starts chilly near 0°F, but warms into the mid or upper 20s.

You can expect snow in the afternoon Sunday and Monday morning. It’s early, but it looks like this clipper system could bring a few inches of fresh snow around Metro Detroit.

