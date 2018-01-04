West Michigan Winter Storm Warning: Up to 20 inches of snow possible in some spots

Parts of West Michigan could see up to 20 inches of snow by Saturday morning as a lake effect system churns off Lake Michigan.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties.

Allegan and Van Buren are expected to see 6 to 12 inches of snow by Saturday. In Berrien and Cass, between 14 and 20 inches of snow is possible.

Travel could be difficult at times along US 31, along I-196 west of Hudsonville and on I-94 west of the Kalamazoo area.

Other West Michigan areas, including Muskegon, Grand Haven, Ludington and Hart are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could see up to 7 inches of snow by Saturday.

What is a Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow?

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy lake effect snow means significant amounts of lake effect snow are forecast that will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Much of Metro Detroit will likely be under a Wind Chill Warning Friday morning and afternoon with very dangerous wind chills -20° to -30° in the morning and a good chance for more widespread school closings.

It will be another bitter cold, but bright day as sunshine helps us spiritually and highs only manage single digits and a possible record. It’s not the kind of record we like to break as the lowest high temps ever on January 5th and 6th are in jeopardy.

