Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool, dry in this final week of winter

DETROIT - This is the last Monday of winter as we welcome Spring later this week.

We have cool temps in the 20s as you head out to mostly cloudy skies and a few morning flurries here and there. Most of Metro Detroit will see afternoon highs into the low 40s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and an occasional flurry or drizzle.

Some of our North and West Zones may struggle to get out of the upper 30s depending on how long the sun stays out.

We won’t see much moisture today, tomorrow, and most of Wednesday.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday morning temps will again be in the mid 20s under mostly clear skies as a few spots will be flirting with teens early tomorrow. We will see mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps warming well into the mid 40s to near 50°F for some. We will be flirting with 50s several days this week.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday brings our next rain chance, but it will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Spring officially begins at 6pm Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The advancement of clouds and rain chances will impact highs and the later the clouds and rain, the warmer we should get.

The winds will start picking up SW 10-20 mph gusting a little stronger as the rain moves in.

Thursday forecast

A few showers linger into early Thursday morning, but most of your Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday, weekend outlook

More 50s are heading our way Friday through Sunday with tons of sun at the end of the week. We may even warm into the 60s on Sunday -- stay tuned.

