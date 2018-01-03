Metro Detroit weather forecast: Inch or less of snow expected today

DETROIT - Dangerous wind chills around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning with temps in the single digits to near 0°, and wind chills between -10° and -15°.

UPDATE: A Wind Chill Advisory has expired.

It will be bone chilling cold all day so layer up and be ready for some snow too. Light snow begins this morning and lasts through the afternoon.

Related: Things not to leave in your car during freezing cold weather

Inch of snow or less today

We are looking at a fresh inch of snow or slightly less through the day today, so more of a nuisance making streets just slick enough to slow you down as your out and about. Temps do warm into the mid teens later today, but winds SSW 10-20 mph will make it feel much colder.

Thursday forecast

Even colder air settles in starting tomorrow. We will likely see more Wind Chill Advisories to end the work and school week. Some school districts may struggle with buses and heat, making it a close call for days off due to the cold. Sunshine Thursday won’t help much with lows in the single digits to near zero, and then highs only in the single digits.

The difference maker will be the pesky winds tomorrow WNW 7-17 mph bringing wind chills closer to -15°F all day tomorrow. Again, sunshine will help a little, but a few lake effect flakes and flurries may be coming and going with those winds.

Friday forecast

A subzero start Friday and then more cold sunshine. We won’t likely see many suburbs getting out of the single digits, but the winds will be a little lighter.

The weekend starts off very cold with more subzero and single digit readings Saturday around Metro Detroit, and snow showers in the afternoon Sunday as temps try to warm into the upper 20s.

Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.