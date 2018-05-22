Metro Detroit weather forecast: More summer heat is on the way

DETROIT - Overnight rain pushed Metro Airport's total for the month to 6.03", which now makes this the seventh wettest May on record, with over a week to go in the month. It won't take much to get us into fifth place, but it would take a few well-placed thunderstorms to push us deeper into the top five.

A few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible today, but many more of us will have a dry day than a wet one. By mid-afternoon, our rain chances will diminish dramatically, and the afternoon rush hour as well as any little league games this evening should be dry. Highs today will rebound into the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) for most of us, with upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) generally north of M-59. Light and variable win will become northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

Gradual clearing tonight combined with a wet ground and light wind means that areas of fog are likely in some sports, generally after midnight. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Light northwest wind.

Back to summer

Wednesday through Friday are going to heat up big time. By the end of the week, some people may be turning on their air conditioners for the first time this season. We should be mostly sunny all three days, with highs rising from the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday to the low 80s (28 degrees) on Thursday to the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

Holiday weekend forecast

The good news this weekend is that we won't have any big fronts or storm systems across the area, and we'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The bad news is that it'll be hot and humid enough to generate pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Not all of us will get them, but all of us are at risk. If you have yard work (and many of us do), mornings into the early afternoon may be your best bet.

If you have afternoon/evening plans, check the real-time radar on our free app often to monitor any potential thunderstorm development. Of course, if you follow us on Twitter (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters), you'll get personalized updates. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s (20 degrees Celsius), and in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

After the holiday weekend

Partly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.