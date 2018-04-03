Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe storm risks marginal, light snow possible overnight

4 Live Radar is tracking storms in Northern Indiana, headed toward us. So far these storms are not severe. And the chances of them getting to that level are very slim (not zero though).

LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms move into Metro Detroit

It's also looking less likely that we'll see that push of warm air... which is good... that will keep the odds of severe weather low. The biggest threat of severe weather remains to our south.

Any storms will be gone before midnight, then we start watching for snow. A blanket of light snow will move into mainly our North and West Zones for the morning commute. Some of those locations may get an inch plus of accumulation. The rest of us won't see much past a dusting (if that). Our 4ZONE page shows who gets what.

Expect dry conditions late Wednesday through most of Thursday. Another push of rain and snow arrives very late on Thursday. It will be gone before the morning commute. A longer dry stretch then lasts into early next week.

What’s not on our weather menu is warmer temperatures. Normal highs for early April are in the mid 50s. But mid 40s will be as good as we get through the middle of next week.

