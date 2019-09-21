Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very warm Saturday to round out summer's last weekend

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Fittingly, Detroit's last Saturday of summer is very warm and bright. Clouds gather tonight with summer-like showers for summer's last Saturday. Feeling like fall after the autumnal equinox.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm. It'll be so warm, you'll want the pools to re-open. People can enjoy college football at Eastern Michigan University. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Ypsilanti. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Remember to stay hydrated while playing golf, tennis or basketball outdoors, too.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temps will hang near 80 degrees and the upper 70s.

Sunset is at 7:33 p.m. ET.

Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy and remains warm. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Ahead of a cold front, there is a chance of scattered sprinkles or light rain.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be near 80 degrees.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday with daytime temps in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

