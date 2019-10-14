Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisories issued as first frost of season approaches

DETROIT - Our first frost of the season will arrive Tuesday morning. Frost advisories have been issued for all of Metro Detroit, meaning residents should cover up any plants or bring them inside if you want them to live another day.

This will be the coldest day of the forecast so everything's looking up from here.

Frost won't be an issue for commuters, but fog might be. As temperatures fall into the 30s areawide -- check our 4ZONE page for a breakdown -- fog will start forming, especially outside the Metro Zone.

Models are showing that the fog won't be very dense, but the temperature in a couple of areas will be close to 32 degrees, meaning freezing fog is a possibility. That doesn't seem like a big threat, but there will be enough moisture to possibly make roads slick in spots.

Winds will pick up during the day Tuesday, ending the fog threat by 9 a.m. in most spots. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low 60s, and those are the warmest numbers we'll see until the weekend.

A few rain showers are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday, but most of the rain will be light and very widely scattered.

Our weekend will be the payoff. Temperatures will be warmer than normal and might touch 70 degrees in spots Sunday. Most of that stretch will be dry, as well, until after sunset on Sunday.

