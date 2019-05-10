Metro Detroit weather: Frosty finish to workweek; chance of showers this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures didn't make it to 60 degrees Friday, but we're in for a frosty finish in spots.

A frost advisory is in effect overnight for most of the area. Click the red bar at the top of the home page for counties and times.

Lows are headed to the 30s in most spots. If you’ve already planted, cover up anything in the ground or drag pots inside before bedtime Friday.

Saturday will be the warmer of the weekend days, despite the start. Detroit’s Race for the Cure will remain dry, but temperatures at the 9 a.m. start will be hanging in the low 40s. All of the sunshine will come early in the day. We'll get close to 60 degrees in the afternoon as clouds increase.

On Sunday, sunshine will also be in short supply for Mother's Day. Highs will only reach the mid-50s. Showers will arrive by midafternoon in the South Zone, then spread northward through the afternoon and evening. North Zone locations won’t get drops until after sunset, though.

Rain will continue through much of the day Monday. Highs will still be well below normal, in the mid-50s. Temperatures in the 60s will return Tuesday, and we’ll continue warming through the week.

We’re still watching a flood warning for the southern part of St. Clair County, which has been extended until Monday afternoon. The St. Clair River is expected to rise Sunday, so keep a watchful eye through the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.