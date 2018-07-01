Metro Detroit weather: Heat advisory in effect Sunday for SE Michigan as heat index spikes near 100

DETROIT - It's hot, it's humid and it's not expected to cool down any time soon.
Southeast Michigan is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures across the region are in the 90-degree range, while heat indices are hovering around 100. By evening, the temperature is expected to stay warm, in the upper 80s.
A tad bit of relief comes Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hit the upper 80s, then it's back up to the 90s until Friday.
