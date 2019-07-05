Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity could reach dangerous levels Friday

DETROIT - A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties as heat and humidity could reach dangerous levels.

Friday morning is starting with temperatures in the 70s. We will get a good deal of sunshine to start the day. We should hit the upper 80s by noon and get into the low 90s with a heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.

Make sure you stay hydrated, find some air conditioning or shade and check on your friends and family members, especially those with heart or respiratory conditions.

Scattered afternoon showers are possible with the heat of the afternoon and early evening. These showers and thundershowers will produce isolated downpours and lightning, so be careful!

We will likely see showers Saturday morning as a cold front passes from north to south. It appears the showers will end well before noon, though we're unlikely to see a lot of sunshine until the late afternoon.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid-80s, and the humidity will slowly decrease into the afternoon and evening.

With low humidity, Sunday and Monday look to be glorious as the sun will keep us in the lower 80s with no chances for rain until possibly Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

