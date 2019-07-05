Metro Detroit Weather: High heat, humidity even at night

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. ET. The heat and humidity are sky-high and vicious. It is of utmost importance to take every precaution to stay cool and healthy. Remember heat illnesses can affect anyone, regardless of their fitness.

Indoors, where it's air conditioned, is the best place to be. If outdoors, water is the best beverage. It's important to take frequent breaks and wear light, loose-fitting clothes.

It remains hot and humid with scattered showers and storms, Friday evening. Relief arrives this weekend with slightly lower temps and significantly lower humidity.

Late Friday afternoon and Friday evening remain very hot and humid. Detroit and Southeast Michigan continue to roast in 90 degree heat with heat indices near 95 to 100 degrees.

Scatterd showers and thunderstorms are likely, too. Fans and families going to the Detroit Tigers baseball game will need to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and bring a poncho. First pitch against the Boston Red Sox is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms. Again, make sure air conditioners are working and homes are well ventilated. Checking on neighbors, especially seniors, is a good idea, too.

Satuday will have scattered shower and storms late-morning and in the afternoon. Remains very warm, but not as hot, and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front ushers in more comfortable air with lower humidity before Saturday is over and definitely on Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel delightful. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, Monday, and in the mid 80s, Tuesday.

