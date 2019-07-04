Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid with scattered storms Thursday evening

DETROIT - Happy Independence Day, Motown!

Thursday evening remains hazy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. More sweltering, at times stormy, weather Friday. Relieve arrives by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s at dinnertime. Evening in rain-cooled air, the atmosphere will be so thick with moisture that heat indices will be in the middle and upper 80s. Continue wearing light, loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Also, showers and thunderstorms remain scattered. Anyone, any family with outdoor plans from barbecues to pre-fireworks celebrations must plan to duck indoors immediately if any lightning is seen or any thunder is heard.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the 70s, and it will feel like 80 degrees all night. Make sure your air conditioners are operational and your homes are well ventilated.

Friday will have more of the same; hazy, hot and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorm. Highs near 90 degrees with heat indices in the mid 90s.

Saturday will be another very warm one wit highs in the upper 80s and showers and storms.

Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives, Sunday. It will be mostly sunny an more comfortable. Highs in the low 80s, so another great day to wash the car and head to the pool.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.