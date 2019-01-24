Metro Detroit weather: Icy start to Thursday; snow chances in near future

DETROIT - A much colder start today, but less of a wild ride on the roads.

We may see some black ice from rain and melt refreezing, so be a little extra careful as you head out with temps in the mid to upper 20s feeling like teens with a bit of a breeze. Thursday afternoon highs will bounce back to only the low 30s at best with winds W 7-17 mph and a good chance for snow showers later in the day.

There’s a weak storm racing through after 4 or 5pm today bringing a half inch to an inch of snow all around Metro Detroit. We may also see some heavier snow bands or squalls forming as winds pick up late tonight and overnight.

Friday morning snow

The worst of the snow squalls will be Friday early morning until about noon as the winds snow bands from Lake Michigan and these bands can be very problematic when traveling. We will keep an eye on this because the snow squall potential is difficult to drive through by blinding visibility and difficult to forecast exactly where the worst bands will set up.

It will be much more hazardous in Western Lower Michigan today and tomorrow. Very chilly air keeps moving in and Friday temps start in the low teens and warm only into the upper teens with scattered lake effect snow and flurries and mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend weather

A weak clipper system passes just south of us Saturday so it looks mainly like a few scattered flakes and flurries throughout both Saturday and Sunday, but no accumulation is expected. Highs may be just shy of 20 degrees Saturday and will hit the low 20s Sunday.

Monday snow

Our next good looking snow maker moves in Monday midday and this clipper system will bring accumulating snow to the area. Unfortunately it’s still too early to tell how much, but early model data is back down to 3-6 inches possible early next week -- so stay tuned!

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

