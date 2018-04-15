Metro Detroit weather: Icy Sunday morning, wet and stormy afternoon

DETROIT - Icy conditions are followed by wet ones Sunday. Indoors is the place to be, again. Anyone venturing out must be very cautious. Much colder than average day is followed by a few raindrops and snowflakes Monday.

Weather alerts issued

A winter storm warning is in effect for Livingston, Macomb and Oakland counties until noon Sunday, and for Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect along the shorelines of Monroe and Wayne counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect along the shorelines of Macomb County until noon Sunday.

After cold air settled in before sunrise Sunday morning, wide batch of freezing rain moved in from the south. Icy conditions will spread from the Ohio border across all of Southeast Michigan from 3 a.m. through noon Sunday.

How much ice will we get?

A tenth of an inch to a third of an inch of ice will accumulate south of 8 Mile Road. North of 8 Mile Road, an additional quarter-inch to over a full inch of ice will from from before breakfast-time to lunchtime.

Essentially, areas north of 8 Mile Road will receive more ice, while areas south of 8 Mile will receive less ice. But nearly every Southeast Michigan town will receive some amount of ice before midday.

Everyone who ventures outdoors must remain extremely alert while driving. Remember, four-wheel drive vehicles fare no better than others on ice. Instead of two wheels spinning and going nowhere or sliding, four wheels will.

Sunday forecast

Sunday afternoon will be rainy and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees, so thawing will happen gradually. Rain might be heavy at times, and thunderstorms are possible by Sunday evening.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cold again. Overnight lows will be below freezing near 30 degrees or in the 20s. Re-freezing is possible overnight and Monday morning, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Next week

Monday will have some wrap-around moisture as the storm pulls away. Scattered raindrops and snowflakes will fall, and it will remain much colder than average. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be sunnier but chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Scattered snow and rain showers will arrive Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

