Metro Detroit weather: Last weekend of April brings accumulating snow

DETROIT - The last weekend of April will bring accumulating snow to Metro Detroit.

On Thursday night, we're just looking at rain. A few evening sprinkles are possible before widespread rain overnight. In fact, some spots -- Downriver and the South Zone, most likely -- could pick up an inch of rain by midday Friday. Lows will fall to the mid-40s, with increasing winds.

Friday will start wet, windy and cool. Rain will end by lunch with sunshine emerging in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s.

The weekend will start dry and cool and get snowy by evening. We won't be shoveling, but there could be more than an inch of snow Sunday morning on the grass and other nonpavement surfaces.

The highest snowfall totals will be north of Eight Mile Road, with lowest totals near the state line.

Temperatures in many spots will start above freezing and rise to the low 50s, so whatever snow shows up won’t be around long. Plus, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

So blink and you’ll miss this snowstorm, which is the way most of us would probably like it.

Temperatures will slowly warm through next week. Eventually, we’ll be looking at thunderstorm chances. Just remember that when you wake up Sunday morning.

