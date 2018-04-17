Metro Detroit weather: Light at the end of the tunnel

DETROIT - Many of us woke up to a fresh coating of snow on our lawns, but it was an icy slush on the roads that caused a lot of people -- many not driving appropriately for the conditions -- to crash their vehicles this morning. We get a brief break into the first half of Wednesday, before one final winter storm in this series of wintry weather-makers takes aim on us.

Skies eventually become partly cloudy tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). Of course, the below freezing temperatures means that, once again, some wet surfaces overnight could develop some ice toward dawn. West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will start uneventful with partly cloudy skies, so grab your shades when you head out in the morning. Then clouds start increasing during the afternoon. By dinnertime, rain showers will move into the area, so also grab your umbrella when you head out. Highs remain chilly, in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light and variable.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:48 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:18 p.m.

Rain Wednesday evening will turn to snow by midnight, which could accumulate an inch or two in some spots…especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Some of it will stick to the pavement though, so roads could become slick if you’ll be out late at night. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

NOTE: Due to the incoming weather Wednesday evening, Major League Baseball has moved Wednesday’s Tigers game against the Orioles from 7:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

Any lingering Wednesday night snow should end by dawn Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Here is a series of maps showing the timing of Wednesday’s storm:

Now for the good stuff

Okay, you are definitely not satisfied. You want more for your money, and you deserve it. And we’re going to deliver.

Expect lots of sunshine from Friday through next Tuesday, with highs rising from the low 50s on Friday and Saturday (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), to the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, to 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and into the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

One model suggests a scattered shower chance on Wednesday (but another does not), then both models bring back the sunshine and mild temperatures for the end of next week. We’ve been waiting for a stretch of weather like this since, well, the middle of winter. And it’s finally so close that we can almost touch it.

