Metro Detroit weather: Lower temperatures, humidity for stretch this week

DETROIT - We saw temperatures similar to Monday's numbers over the weekend, but they came with brutal humidity and soaking storms. There will be none of that over the next several days.

Looking back over the weekend, we obviously got more rain than anyone wanted, but it was worse out west. We have an unconfirmed report of over 13 inches of rain in one day in Mason County, northeast of Ludington. If the report verifies, it will break the daily record of 9.78 inches in Bloomingdale, way back on Aug. 31, 1914.

Not all of us are breathing easier Monday (well, technically we are because the air quality has improved). Northeast winds around 25 mph are leading to high waves on Lake Huron. Lakeshore flood advisories are up for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Also, swimming conditions are dangerous.

We will get to enjoy low humidity and below-normal temperatures for a nice stretch early this week. For the rest of Monday night, we’ll be mainly clear with very dry air. That will allow temperatures to fall to the low and mid-50s.

We can finally give the air conditioning a break. We'll start Tuesday with sunshine, but there will be a weak disturbance arriving in the afternoon. A shower or brief thunderstorm is possible, but a lot of us won’t get it. Highs will stay just short of 80 degrees. Humidity will remain low. Temperatures will remain below normal through Wednesday.

Speaking of normal, on Monday, our average high is down to 83 degrees, so we’ve passed the statistically hottest part of the year and are now on our way downward into autumn. But there’s still plenty of summer left.

Highs will go back to the upper 80s, even touching 90 degrees, this weekend, with muggy air. It will be rain-free and nowhere near as oppressive as this past weekend.

