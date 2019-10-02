Metro Detroit weather: Much cooler temperatures accompany widespread showers

DETROIT - Temperatures in Metro Detroit are nearly 30 degrees cooler than Tuesday evening, and this is what we'll have to get used to for the foreseeable future.

Rain hasn't moved out yet, though. Expect widespread showers through the evening. There is a lakeshore flood advisory for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday. This isn't because of the rain, but the wind.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph will cause some beach erosion, dock damage and minor flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline. Overnight, the rain will let up a bit before another wave arrives during the morning commute.

More widespread rain will blanket the area through the morning drive. Any showers left in the second half of the day will be very light and widely scattered. Most of the rain in the last 36 hours has been north of I-69, and a lot of what we'll pick up Wednesday night and Thursday will be south of there.

Also, you're going to notice the temperature difference. Highs will be at or below normal for Thursday through the middle of next week.

Other than being cool, the weekend will be mainly dry. Our one shot at rain will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That should keep the daylight hours almost exclusively rain-free.

Then, we've got plenty of sunshine next week, but no serious warm-up.

