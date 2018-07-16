Metro Detroit weather: Possible severe storms this evening; relief from heat, humidity to follow

DETROIT - As of 3:10 p.m. Monday, Metro Detroit is seeing scattered downpours around the area. One minute you’re in sunshine, the next minute you're in torrential rain.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair and Macomb counties until 5 p.m. and Oakland and Livingston counties until 5:15 p.m.

The strongest storms are moving out of the Saginaw Bay area, and will affect the Thumb this afternoon. Farther south, the activity will remain more scattered due to weaker wind shear aloft, but there still remains the potential for a few storms to produce strong or possibly severe wind gusts. The primary threat would be tree damage, as tornadoes are highly unlikely.

All of this weather is out ahead of a cold front crossing the lower peninsula. This front is the front edge of a cooler and much less humid air mass that we’ll get to enjoy the next few days after our storms move out early this evening.

The drier air lags behind the cold front by about one hundred miles, so we won’t feel the relief immediately this evening. However you’ll notice the difference by Tuesday morning.

Skies will clear behind the storms, and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and perhaps even into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) in rural areas to the north and west. West-southest wind ahead of the front will switch immediately to the northwest, at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and absolutely spectacular on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), and very comfortable humidity. Northwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:12 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) in the Heat Island and cooler in rural areas -- perhaps even down near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in the coldest spots! It’ll be a great night of sleeping weather.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows again near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) in the Heat Island, and well down in the 50s in rural locations.

Mostly sunny on Thursday -- a great day for the start of the Ann Arbor Art Fair -- with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). This may be the best weather day for the big art fair, so you may want to take advantage of it.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Friday could start dry with partly cloudy skies, so if this is the day you are planning on going to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, try to plan on going in the morning because rain could develop as early as afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) as long as the rain doesn't come in too early.

Weekend forecast

Unfortunately, it appears that an upper level low pressure area will settle across the Great Lakes region this weekend.

These upper lows are notoriously slow movers, so we’ll have rain chances both days (many of us still need the rain, but never on a weekend, of course).

It’s too early to say if we’ll have widespread areas of rain, or just bands rotating through from time to time with a dry period between each one. But, at this point, it would be prudent to plan on rain if you are monitoring the weather for a wedding or graduation party. Highs each day should be around 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.