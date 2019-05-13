Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances later this week as temperatures rise

DETROIT - May will make a grand entrance this week. Our persistent midspring chill is about to disappear.

This dreary and damp Monday will improve, but not much until after sunset. Clouds will decrease overnight, leading to lows in the 30s in many locations. Check what's coming to your backyard in the 4ZONE Forecast.

Also, a lakeshore flood advisory is up for the Lake Huron shoreline through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds are at it again. Unfortunately, we’ll probably see a lot of these advisories through summer as lake levels continue to rise.

Sunshine will return Tuesday. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will get close to normal. Highs will finish in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will dot the forecast for the back half of the week, starting Wednesday afternoon. Highs will remain just below normal, which as of Wednesday will be 70 degrees.

If you've been complaining about the chill -- who hasn't, really? -- you’re about to hit the weather lottery. On Thursday, temperatures will get to 70 degrees for highs. This will begin a stretch of highs above 70 that lasts through the middle of next week. It won’t come completely dry, though. Saturday is the only day we don’t have to worry about getting wet.

Both weekend days will bring highs near 80 degrees, and those might be conservative numbers. Some data suggests we could get even warmer. It’s all a huge improvement over what we’ve been through.

