Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves out ahead of cool evening

DETROIT - The persistent band of rain that sat over the heart of our area for most of the day is finally losing definition and moving out. But while that means the evening ahead will be dry, the damage has already been done as little league fields remain wet, with cool temperatures only in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) only making things worse as the kids will be even colder if they get wet.

If you’re heading to the Tigers game (the Angels are in town, and Albert Pujols is only one RBI away from the exclusive 2,000 career RBI club), it’ll be dry -- no delays tonight -- but dress warm because it’ll be chilly, and bring a rag or paper towel in case your seat is still wet -- or let the usher do it for you, and tip him or her generously.

Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind will blow at only 5 to 10 mph but that, combined with the high lake levels, is causing St. Clair River flooding in Algonac and Harsens Island. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning there until 2:45 p.m. Friday.

This wind direction Wednesday will also impact our lakeshore coastal areas:

Wayne and Monroe Counties are under a Lakeshore Flood Warning from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Macomb County is under a Lakeshore Flood Warning from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday.

St. Clair and Sanilac Counties are under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday will start dry, and perhaps with a few breaks of sun. But scattered showers are possible once again starting after 3 p.m. and continuing into Wednesday evening.

Highs Wednesday in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius), but cooler on the east side near the big lakes, and temperatures Wednesday night only dropping a few degrees before stabilizing (perhaps even rising) as a warm front approaches late at night. Wind Wednesday into Wednesday night will mostly blow from the east at 10 to 15 mph -- hence those flood alerts mentioned above.

The aforementioned warm front will cross the area Thursday morning, you’ll notice the surge in temperature and humidity. Unfortunately, we also have a shower and thunderstorm chance most of the day.

There may be some breaks -- those of you who watch the radar on our free weather app may be able to watch for these and plan for them, but the rain threat is with us most of the day. At this point, it appears that severe weather will remain well south of Michigan.

Chances certainly aren’t zero, but our instability looks so weak as to make it a longshot. Still, highs should at least reach the 70 degree mark (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms continue Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain should end very late Thursday night, so we’ll keep Friday dry and cooler right now, with increasing sunshine by afternoon and highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and cool Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius)…it’ll be a chilly early Saturday morning tee time if you have one.

Upcoming weekend

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius)…not bad if you’re heading to the annual Mother’s Day weekend Birmingham Art Fair.

We stay dry Saturday evening, so no weather problems for our Date night plans with Mom or your sweetie.

Unfortunately, while some uncertainty still remains, it appears that an approaching cold front on Mother’s Day itself will give us a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

