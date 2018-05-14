Metro Detroit weather: Rain, potentially severe storms continue

DETROIT - We had more than enough rain over the last few days in Metro Detroit -- 3-plus inches in some spots -- but we've got more on the way, along with potentially severe storms.

A flood watch is in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday for most of Southeast Michigan. Click the red banner at the top of our homepage for more information.

On Monday night, we should remain dry, mild and noticeably humid through the evening. Storms should arrive in the late evening and last overnight, with some breaks.

Damaging wind will be the primary threat with the nighttime storms. Make sure you have a way to get warnings after you head to bed. NOAA weather radios can be crucial in scenarios like these.

Our first Severe Weather Alert Day is Tuesday at Meijer in Royal Oak. You can pick up a weather radio and get it programed for your county.

Thunderstorms will end early Tuesday, but these will probably linger through the morning commute. East-side locations will be the last to dry out.

Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon, taking temperatures into the mid-70s. That will be the last we see of the rain until the weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Wednesday through Friday. Highs will reach the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. That’s all above normal for mid-May.

