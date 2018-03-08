Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a quiet spell?

DETROIT - It’s been a crazy week of weather, with a crazy storm to deal with. Some of us have received barely any snow at all, while other parts of the same metropolitan area have been dumped on.

Those receiving snow Thursday afternoon should see that diminish pretty quickly in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, but there should be some partial clearing late at night. Expect lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies to start our Friday (TGIF!) should become mostly cloudy, with even a couple of flurries possible midday into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:55 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 6:33 p.m.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Monday, with some flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Then, mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Interesting Detroit weather history

On this date in 2000, Detroit had an official high of 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). This is not only our record high for the day, but is also the earliest that Detroit has ever had an 80 degree day. Furthermore, today’s record low is -1 degree (-18 degrees Celsius), set in 1943. So today’s records of 80 degrees and -1 degree represent a 79 degree difference between this date’s temperature extremes. Yes, we have definitely entered the season of wild temperature swings.

