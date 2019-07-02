Metro Detroit weather: Relief from heat, humidity after holiday

DETROIT - Heat and humidity will hang around Metro Detroit through the holiday, but relief might arrive sooner than we anticipated.

The 4 Live Radar has been tracking a couple of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Michigan, but so far the severe weather has remained south. We technically still have a marginal risk for severe weather, but the likelihood is pretty low.

Expect a few scattered storms, even if they're not severe. Lows will fall to only the low 70s in this muggy air. Overnight, the air will become pretty stagnant, so fog is possible in spots toward daybreak.

We’ll start Wednesday with limited sunshine before the clouds break. That will eventually lead to another shot at storms in the afternoon, but the severe threat isn’t there. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s with heat index readings cracking 90 degrees in spots.

For the Fourth of July on Thursday, we can’t escape the outside chance at a thunderstorm, with nearly identical heat and humidity from days before. Model data is suggesting west Michigan might be the focus for storm development, though, so don’t cancel any plans. Anything that might show up won’t last long, and the bulk of the holiday will be dry.

Friday is our one last day in this pattern with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees. A cold front will finally pass far enough through our area to allow cooler and drier air to move in.

We’ll notice a slight improvement Saturday and a bigger one Sunday. Highs will still be in the mid-80s. Humidity will drop enough to be the difference-maker. Plus, we won’t have to deal with thunderstorms either weekend day, except for a slight shot very early Saturday.

Monday will continue the trend of nice weather as we head back to work.

