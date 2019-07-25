Metro Detroit weather: Returning to true July heat

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is about to graduate from normal numbers to real July heat.

This will be the last day with average temperatures to enjoy until the middle of next week. Skies will remain mostly clear Thursday night. Humidity still won’t be an issue. Expect lows in the mid-60s.

More sunshine will arrive for the end of our work week. That will take highs to the mid-80s, with a light south wind.

The weekend looks mainly dry. There’s a slight chance of shower or storm early Saturday morning. This should be mainly in our North Zone, but everyone will get the heat. Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday and touch 90 degrees Sunday. Humidity will start increasing, too. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll go back to being muggy. That will take heat index readings a couple degrees higher than our air temperatures.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the most likely chance of a shower or storm. A cold front moving through Tuesday will end those rain chances and sweep the humidity clear, too. We won’t see a big cooldown next week, but expect to sit around average for the remainder of the forecast.

