Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers this evening, snow later this week

DETROIT - Many people heading to the polls Tuesday evening will escape the rain, but gusty winds will stick around in Metro Detroit.

Election evening

The 4 Live Radar is continuing to track light, scattered showers. They’ll be mainly consolidated in our North Zone through the rest of the evening, but everyone should dry out by midnight.

As of 3 p.m., we were still clocking wind gusts at 30-40 mph. Even though the gusts will diminish through the evening, it will be a slow process. Plan on windy conditions lasting beyond the poll closing hour of 8 p.m.

Temperatures have dipped into the 40s in most spots and are on their way to overnight lows in the mid- to upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Even though wind gusts will be diminishing overnight, it will still be brisk enough to bring some morning wind chills into the upper 20s. Otherwise, clouds will stick with us for the morning commute and much of Wednesday. Expect colder highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures Thursday won’t be much different in the afternoon, but it will be a colder start. We’ll begin the day around freezing and finish in the mid-40s. We’ll get a lot more sunshine to go with those chillier numbers, at least.

Friday

Our first big wintry headache of the season will arrive Friday. Expect a mix of precipitation throughout the day, likely starting as snow, transitioning to rain and back to snow. Amounts will be light, and it won’t be continuous, but some minor accumulations -- yes, of snow -- are not out of the question.

Temperatures will barely move from morning lows in the low to mid-30s to highs just touching 40 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Other than a few stray snowflakes Saturday, the weekend should remain dry. Highs won’t get out of the 30s in most locations, and morning lows will start in the low to mid-20s.

There's even more snow in the 10-day forecast.

