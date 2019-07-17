Metro Detroit weather: Severe storms, record heat still to come this week

DETROIT - Severe storms, record heat and bad air are all expected in Metro Detroit over the next several days. This is the seedy underbelly of summer.

Let’s start with some good news: What’s left of Tropical Storm Barry is past us. That should lead to a dry night. Also, breezes are light but out of the north, so humidity levels might drop a bit, from tropical to just muggy. That will allow overnight lows to drop to the upper 60s. That’s the last of the good news.

Thursday will bring more heat and a threat of severe storms. There will be a line of severe weather on the Lake Michigan shoreline early Thursday morning. It will weaken as it approaches us, but the question is by how much.

West Zone locations should plan on seeing at least a shower and maybe some thunder. Then, as the atmosphere recovers in the afternoon heat, the severe storm threat will ramp up for us. Again, we have a marginal risk, so not everyone will get a storm. Gusty winds and intense downpours are on the menu.

An air quality alert for ozone has been issued for Thursday. As if you need another excuse not to mow the lawn or run a marathon, add this to the list.

High temperatures will reach the 90s Thursday and stay there through Sunday. Friday and Saturday will both finish near record highs.

Air temperatures will reach the mid-90s, with heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees. The danger from heat is cumulative, meaning one day in the 90s is much easier to handle than five in a row, which might be what we're facing. Thunderstorms are possible on each of these days.

Sunday will bring us some relief. Temperatures will touch 90 degrees, but humidity will drop drastically Monday, with a nice stretch of weather ahead.

