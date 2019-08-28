Metro Detroit weather: Slight chance of light rain as temperatures rise

DETROIT - Bright sunshine is still sticking around for a few hours in Metro Detroit, and highs are heading into the mid- and upper 70s.

A few of you might see 80 degrees on your car-mometer, but the bigger story is the WSW winds at 10-25 mph and gusting 20-30 mph through Wednesday afternoon. Hold on to your hats.

That wind will draw in more clouds, but nothing more than a sprinkle is expected north and west of Detroit in the late afternoon or evening.

Open the windows, lows will dip down into the 50s which means a few will flirt with 40s overnight.

Thursday forecast

Bright sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs again near 80 degrees. It will still be breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

A line of showers and storms will move in toward midnight, so stay tuned as we track whether this line could produce some gusty winds and downpours.

Either way, it's dry all day Thursday and all day Friday.

Labor Day weekend forecast

Early morning showers Friday before sunrise and then sun and clouds with mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler in the lower 70s.

There will be another chance for showers early Sunday morning, but we will stay dry during daylight hours all holiday weekend. Enjoy! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Track the radar

