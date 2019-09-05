Metro Detroit weather: Slight chance of rain Friday as temperatures stay below normal

DETROIT - Our flirtation with fall will continue into the weekend, but there is definitely some summer left in the 10-day forecast.

Thursday will be another cool night, with most of our daytime clouds taking off. Metro Zone lows will end up in the mid-50s, but 40s might show up again in the West and North zones. Check the 4ZONE page to see the numbers for your neighborhood.

Friday will bring our only remaining shot of rain this week, but it will only be light, scattered showers, primarily from midday to the early evening. Highs will remain below normal, in the mid-70s.

The weekend will be nice -- maybe a bit cool for some. Highs will finish in the low and mid-70s.

Temperatures will rise again next week, with highs returning to the 80s. We'll also get some storm chances.

