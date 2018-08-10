Metro Detroit weather: Slight shower chances this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is finishing the work week without a storm threat, but guaranteeing as much for the weekend is a bridge too far to cross as of yet.

For the rest of Friday night, showers and a few storms will stay just to our south in northern Ohio. Expect slightly cooler lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The weekend will be completely dry for the majority of us, but there's just enough of a disturbance Saturday and, to a lesser extent, Sunday, to keep a slight shower chance in the forecast.

Showers will pop up and move out quickly without dropping much in the way of measurable rain. Highs will finish in the muggy mid-80s.

Sunday won't be much different, with fewer clouds, identical temperatures and a smaller chance of getting wet.

Our most likely chances of rain in the forecast don't arrive until the middle of next week. Check those out in our 10-day forecast.

