Metro Detroit weather: Snow storm comes in like a lion

DETROIT - March came in like a lion…and with quite a roar. As expected, a very dynamic storm system with copious amounts of moisture to work with is moving eastward south of the state. Rain this morning has changed to a wet, heavy snow, with humongous snowflakes coming down.

This snow will vary from light to heavy through the evening hours, before ending around midnight. Here is a series of maps from our high resolution in-house RPM model to show you the snow’s progression:

You will notice that there is no snowfall accumulation map here, and this is intentional: the computer models are projecting a snow amount based upon the amount of moisture falling, but are not taking into account how much of that snow melted before any accumulation took hold. Generally, the highest amounts will be between M-59 and I-94, where anywhere from three to seven inches total are possible, with lower amounts north and south of there.

Another area of greater accumulation is west of US-23, where the changeover from rain to snow occurred earlier. We received reports of 3.1 inches in Ann Arbor and 4.5” from Weather Watcher Sue Drob in Manchester as of mid-afternoon, with more on the way.

On the Local 4 Snow Meter, we’re calling this a “Tough Shovel” snow based upon the fact that this is a wet, heavy…don’t try shoveling this stuff if you have any health problems, or are elderly…find a kid down the street and have him or her do it for you.

Temperatures will then fall to and below freezing this evening, which will enhance the amount of snow that accumulates before it ends, and down to a low in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Remember later tonight and tomorrow that there will likely be a crusty ice beneath this snow when you do clear it off. Our brisk northeast winds will shift to the northwest overnight, at 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies Friday morning will become mostly sunny during the afternoon, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) helping to melt away some of that snow and ice on the pavement. Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

We have a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, then a chance of snow showers Tuesday afternoon, with snow showers more likely on Wednesday.

