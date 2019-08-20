Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances continue with warm, humid conditions

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is again on storm watch Tuesday evening.

Much of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday evening. South Zone locations are more likely to see the strongest storms.

Even though the storms could pack a punch, coverage should be limited, so most areas won’t get a storm. The stronger storms should pass shortly after sunset, but we might see rain past midnight as the storms exit.

Also, watch out for another round of patchy fog Wednesday morning. We’ll have plenty of moisture around to give us that possibility.

Wednesday will be very similar, with warm and humid conditions and a chance of afternoon storms. Right now, it doesn’t look they’ll be severe. Plus, we’re expecting even fewer storms than Tuesday.

The cold front that triggers those storms will bring relief from the humidity starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool as well. Expect to finish the week with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.