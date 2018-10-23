Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine with temperatures in the mid-40s expected Wednesday

DETROIT - Even with some sunshine in our southern half, temperatures still fell short of normal highs. And it looks like that will be the case until at least next month!

Clouds have been staying north of 8 Mile for most of the day. Rain showers in northern lower Michigan should stay away from us, with the exception of a few sprinkles in our North Zone (and possibly a late flurry as temps drop tonight). Skies will clear out overnight, leaving us with lows near freezing.

Expect plenty of sunshine for everyone on Wednesday, but highs will be even cooler than today's numbers. Everyone will max out in the mid-40s. Thursday will be similar with some highs touching 50.

The extended forecast is very consistent with temperatures. But our confidence in rain chances is not the greatest. Still some big questions remaining about how many days we see drops. Right now, the most likely scenario is a late Saturday through Sunday rain chance.

The rain would be scattered, not all-day stuff. Monday is still a possibility with some wet weather also. With all the clouds around Friday through the start of next week, our morning lows won’t be quite as chilly. Those numbers, unlike afternoon highs, will be fairly close to normal.

November starts a week from Thursday, and temperatures will likely still be below normal.

