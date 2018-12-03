Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures barely reach above freezing this week

DETROIT - Sunday's near-record high of 60 degrees -- the record is 67 degrees -- has come and gone. Now, it's back to our regularly scheduled below-normal temperatures for the remainder of the week.

On Monday night, any snow showers will fade throughout the evening. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-20s. Clouds will decrease overnight.

Tuesday will bring some sunshine, especially early through midday. Highs will still barely peek above freezing, finishing in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday will feel identical to Tuesday, but with less sunshine. Highs will remain in the mid-30s.

Thursday will bring the one chance for precipitation this week. A few light snow showers are possible, but there won’t be a lot of moisture. This won’t be a very impactful system. Temperatures will again hit the mid-30s, but a reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive for Friday. Highs will stay in the 20s for the entire day.

Numbers will slowly start to climb over the weekend and through next week, and it will come with a decent amount of sunshine. But temperatures in the 40s won’t return to Southeast Michigan until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.