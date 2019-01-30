Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop even further before massive weekend warmup

DETROIT - The worst of the winter weather in Metro Detroit isn’t behind us just yet.

Bright blue skies might have deceived some of us to venture out into these dangerous conditions, but wind chills will stay between minus 25 and minus 35 in most of the area Wednesday night.

Skies will remain mostly clear as air temperatures head to their coldest point of this polar plunge. We'll wake up to minus 15 on the thermometer -- another busted record, this one from 1920 -- and wind chills very similar to those from Wednesday morning, near minus 35.

During the day Thursday, the mercury will reach above freezing, but not by much. Afternoon highs will reach the low single digits and wind chills will climb to minus 15.

After a brief dip, temperatures will rise through the night to a 2-degree start Friday, eventually heading to 17 degrees in the afternoon. A snow shower is possible in our South Zone, but most of us should remain dry.

We will gain the most ground this weekend with a high Saturday in the mid-30s. Sunday's max will reach the mid-40s and on Monday we'll hit the low 50s. Yes, you read that right. So it will feel like an 85-degree swing from Thursday morning to Sunday afternoon.

There are some minor chances of a sprinkle or flurry late Saturday and a brief sprinkle Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry until our best chance of rain arrives with that sizzling 51-degree finish Monday.

Temperatures will come down beyond that, but not nearly as cold as the stretch we’re enduring now. Check out those numbers in our 10-day forecast.

