Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures feel like summer for next 2 days

DETROIT - What a day! Abundant sunshine and a milder air mass pushed afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in most areas (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). If you’re still not satisfied and want more for your money, then hang tight because it’s going to feel like summer the next two days!

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, although an area of cirrus clouds may cross the area sometime after midnight. However, that won’t ruin a spectacular celestial show this evening once it gets dark, as the brilliant planet Jupiter will be right next to the nearly full moon.

What makes this extra special is that Jupiter is just one week away from what’s called Opposition. That’s the point when the Earth is directly on line between Jupiter and the sun. When this happens, Jupiter is at its brightest to us Earthlings, so pairing the moon and an extra brilliant Jupiter will be pretty cool to see. Just look toward the east after dark -- you can’t miss it.

Overnight lows toward dawn will be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), with a very light southwest wind.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Tuesday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph by late morning into the afternoon. The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very low humidity on Tuesday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8:00 p.m. This means that conditions will be favorable for any wildfires to spread rapidly.

Please use extra caution if burning anything outdoors, and even with your cigarette butts if you smoke -- don’t toss them on grass or dry brush, or out the window of your car, as the smoldering cigarette can ignite a fire, which would spread like crazy if the fire can get established.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Continued breezy, and partly sunny on Wednesday (meaning more clouds than sun), but still a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday night. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are still possible Thursday into Thursday night, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius), and lows Thursday night in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Friday brings one more day with shower and thunderstorm chances, and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The upcoming weekend

Right now, the upcoming weekend looks cooler, but dry with plenty of sunshine. An approaching cold front should pass by almost unnoticed, as the atmosphere will likely be too dry to generate much in the way of clouds, let alone precipitation. Highs Saturday should reach the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

