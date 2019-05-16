Metro Detroit weather: Threat of severe storms for Thursday night expands

DETROIT - The threat of severe storms has expanded. Our West and South zones are now under a slight risk (level 2) with most everyone else under a marginal risk (level 1) for severe weather.

The storms on our 4 Live Radar early Thursday evening won't be a factor besides a passing early evening shower.

We'll be watching west central Michigan closer to 8 p.m. for a batch of storms to develop, then track southeast towards us. Be vigiliant from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The most likely threat will be large hail and damaging winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but it's a very low probability.

Any shower that hangs around past that will be light and widely scattered. Then, look for at least some sunshine mixed with clouds during a cooler Friday.

The weekend won’t be completely dry, but the majority will be rain-free.

Expect rain early Saturday morning. Dry conditions will persist through mid-afternoon Sunday. Highs will be below normal, in the upper 60s, Saturday, but we’ll touch 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

After a brief cooldown early next week, we’ll stay pretty close to normal heading into Memorial Day weekend.

