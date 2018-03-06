Metro Detroit weather: Tracking more snow through Thursday evening

A view of the Detroit riverfront from Canada as the sun rises over an icy river Jan. 3, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - As expected, this morning’s light snowfall didn't have much impact, and mostly melted before you could even measure it. Now, by mid-afternoon, light rain was moving toward the area. As temperatures cool this evening, this light rain should transition to periodic snow.

Accumulations for most of us by rush hour Wednesday morning will be an inch or two, but there will be a stripe of more persistent snow likely oriented as the updated computer model below shows, and this area could pick up 3” to 5”.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for for Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties from 7pm this evening to 1pm Wednesday. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) means that some of this snow will stick on untreated paved surfaces. East wind will shift to the north at 3 to 7 mph.

Periods of light snow continues on Wednesday, with minor additional accumulations during the daylight hours. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). North wind will shift to the west at 10 to 20 mph.

Periodic snow continues Wednesday night, but another more consistent pattern of accumulating snow is possible, with 1” to 3” of additional snow possible. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Periodic snow persists through the day on Thursday, with additional light accumulations possible…perhaps an inch, especially the farther north you are. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, perhaps even becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s (5 degrees Celsius).

The weekend looks pretty good right now, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Our long range computer models suggest a dry period from this weekend all the way into the middle of next week, and perhaps even into the end of the work week.

Travel trouble

Be aware if you’ll be traveling in New England that a strong winter storm will dump a lot of snow on that area Wednesday. The major coastal cities are right on the edge. It’s not clear if those cities (and, most importantly, their airports) will get mostly rain or snow, but there could be some travel delays.

Also, the long range models suggest a solid winter storm tracking east between Michigan and the Ohio Valley late this weekend, so be aware of this if you or somebody you know will be driving south this weekend.

