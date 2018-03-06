Winter weather advisory issued for several SE Michigan counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several Southeast Michigan counties ahead of Wednesday's snowfall.

The winter weather advisory has been issued for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer and Genesee counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Local 4Casters expect 2-4 inches of snow to fall in Metro Detroit.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute Wednesday and reduced visibility at times.

