Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday evening with chance of scattered storms

Skies have some sun peaking through before sunset, but significant showers and storms are scattered about. Friday will have more of the same. Hotter weather steams back by the end of the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms dot the landscape, Thursday evening. It will be warm with temps in the 70s at dinnertime. Drivers must be careful on any wet roads, and indoors is the best place for families and individuals whenever there's any lightning.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The quilt of clouds will keep overnight lows in the low and mid 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm, again, and will have scattered showers and thunderstorms just like today. Highs will be near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer with seasonable humidity. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Great weather for the 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise. Remember your sunblock and sunglasses.

There's a slight chance of a brief showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday will be hotter with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.. Remember to always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Monday will be partly sunny and hot, again. Campers can expect temps near 90 degrees in the afternoon. More instability with scattered raindrops and thunder.

