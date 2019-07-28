Metro Detroit weather: Warm with wet weather Sunday afternoon

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Livingston County until 2 a.m. Tuesday

It remains dry with sunshine during the midday hours. It is a good day for families and people to attend the Mo Pop Festival along the Detroit River or Maker Faire in Dearborn.

Soon after lunch, scattered showers and storms re-form. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible. With enough sun, it will be hotter with a bit more humidity. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Heat indices will be close to 90 degrees.

There is a Slight Risk of strong to severe storms with some flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes or damaging wind possible.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees in the rain-cooled air.

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be very warm and muggy. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, again, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes less humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more sunshine. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, and it remains comfortable.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, warm. High in the mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms, warm. High in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.