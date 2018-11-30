Metro Detroit weather: Warming temps Friday, rainy weekend ahead

DETROIT - Some light rain and snow will move through early this morning and with temps near freezing, we need to watch out for icy spots.

Any rain falling into freezing surface temps is freezing rain which becomes icy on sidewalks and on the roads so be careful.

Temps will warm nicely today with cloudy skies early becoming partly and then mostly sunny with highs heading into the low 40s and light winds NW 5-10 mph.

Rainy weekend forecast

Saturday morning may start dry, but rain moves in around lunchtime and then it will be wet all afternoon and evening. Even with cloudy skies and rain, highs will be mid 40s or warmer with winds ENE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Rain showers taper off early Sunday morning before sunrise and we should get a dry start with scattered showers through the afternoon and temps near 50 degrees as skies become partly sunny even with showers around.

Monday forecast

Cooler air slides back in Monday as we may see low 40s one last time and then falling the rest of the week. Skies stay mostly cloudy but Monday is mostly dry with a change in temps coming. We may see a brief morning snow shower with a cool front blowing through and then falling numbers through the 30s.

A few snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as temps cool back down into the 20s to mid 30s. Stay tuned!

